17
Vote
0 Comment
#Chatbots in general are working successfully in providing users, customers and partners with a point of contact across any device or platform, that can address pressing questions cost-effectively, 24/7.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Lisa Buben @Lisapatb Will Inspire Your Business

Lisa Buben knows there's no such thing as a free lunch. But she might never have broken into online marketing without … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Share your small business tips with the community!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop