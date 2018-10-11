19
Co-working spaces are fast becoming a global phenomenon. From Europe to the Americas, from Africa to Asia, the tide is on the rise. Almost every other hospitality player is taking note of this emerging trend. People are refusing the traditional office-style workplace. They want freedom, travel, and adventure.



Comments


Written by lyceum
4 hours ago

Are: Could you list some hotels that have implemented the co-working space in their services. I have fascinated of the Third Place concept for a long time. I read an interesting article in The Economist of the coffee houses in London, and how they served as a market and meeting place, exchanging ideas, goods, and services. A hotel should be the optimal place for a new type of third place, between your home and your regular office.
