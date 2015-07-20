I Analyzed 12,833 Tweets to Find How Top SaaS Companies Do Twitter SupportPosted by shatekpatrick under Customer Service
From https://www.process.st 8 hours ago
Made Hot by: iamviqui on February 3, 2017 7:07 pm
A study into the uses and effectiveness of Twitter as a support channel. Is it just used to calm angry users, or is it to meet customers on their own level?
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Nile Flores is the Blond Anomaly of WordPress
WordPress can be a great tool for businesses. But it can be complicated for some bloggers to navigate all of the … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments