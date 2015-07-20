Customer Success Elements that shape the customer experience in the era of Digital Transformation.



A company’s reputation is no longer constrained to paid advertisements and word-of-mouth traffic. With limitless outlets that enable the public to voice their opinions on websites, blogs, social media status updates, online reviews and more… customers use almost twice as many sources of information to make decisions than in the past.



What’s more? Consumers also engage with any brand a dozen more times between inspiration and purchase than they did in the past.

