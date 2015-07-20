How to Build Brand Value and Customer LoyaltyPosted by bockmary7 under Customer Service
From https://www.onlineperformancemarketing.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: elviracoker on January 3, 2018 2:34 pm
You represent your brand, but if your brand doesn’t offer anything to the public, you’re not likely to attract customers. It needs value. Fortunately, your brand most likely began with a good idea, and it can provide real value to clients. The trick is communicating that to your audience and being there, armed with credible information, when they need you most.
But how exactly do you do that? Here are a few things to consider when building brand value and customer loyalty.
But how exactly do you do that? Here are a few things to consider when building brand value and customer loyalty.
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Ti Roberts @tiroberts Bitten By Marketing Bug
The Internet marketing bug bit Ti Roberts early on. Since then, she has come a long way, honing her marketing … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Ti Roberts
Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …
Comments