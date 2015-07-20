You represent your brand, but if your brand doesn’t offer anything to the public, you’re not likely to attract customers. It needs value. Fortunately, your brand most likely began with a good idea, and it can provide real value to clients. The trick is communicating that to your audience and being there, armed with credible information, when they need you most.



But how exactly do you do that? Here are a few things to consider when building brand value and customer loyalty.

