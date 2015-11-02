28
Honest copywriting in a world of fraud

Honest copywriting in a world of fraud
From https://clearcopywriting.com
Made Hot by: logistico on January 11, 2018 12:50 pm
When it comes to promoting copywriting services, the issues of business ethics and integrity are seldom mentioned.




Comments


Written by lyceum
5 hours ago

Aaron: Don't you think the fraudsters will be exposed in the long run? More power to your honest work as a copywriter!

Best Premises,

Martin
- 0 +



Written by Aaron
4 hours ago

Hi Martin

Employers who are the most exploitative tend to be the most manipulative and ruthless in business, so I'm afraid to say, probably not. I'm sure they'll have a calculated answer or sidestep for their actions.

Cheers

Aaron
- 0 +



