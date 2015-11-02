20
Vote
2 Comment
There's a trend toward self-service options in many industry's today. But before implementing such options in your business, beware of the trap that could ruin customer experience and tarnish your brand. There are certainly times when self-service is the way to go. But first read this post from Seth Godin about how to do it right and also about a kind of customer service that may be better yet!




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by tiroberts
11 hours ago

Fantastic customer service advice. Thanks for sharing
- 0 +



Written by lyceum
1 day 5 hours ago

Heather: Do you think customer service could be served on a "silver plate" in today's hectic environment? I look forward to visit Japan one day, enjoying Omotenashi ! :)
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Susan Oakes Takes the Small Business Path @m4bmarketing

After a career in big business, Susan Oakes has taken the small business path. This week's BizSugar Contributor of the … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Martin Lindeskog

Martin Lindeskog Martin's work as a social media evangelist and "Trader in Matter & Spirit," is to provide moral and practical support to sole traders and business-minded individuals.﻿ …

Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop