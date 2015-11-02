Nurturing relationships with customers is a fundamental part of any business. Regardless of field or domain, retention is the secret ingredients to boosting leads and keeping your business on the floating line. Social media can be your best ally for nurturing prospects; but it can also be your worst enemy. Negative comments affect your bottom line, and if you don’t take action the moment something happens, you risk losing your customer base once and for all.



To encourage customers to continue to buy from you or use your services, here are 4 core ways to keep them satisfied.

