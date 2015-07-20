17
Vote
1 Comment
It is time for Hotels to start taking advantage of the biggest opportunity in decades to optimize new edgy Hotel Strategies. Experience is the secret juice that makes customer open their tech wallets.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
13 hours ago

Are: Do you have examples of hotels that are engaged in their guests' micro-moments, e.g., checking in with Facebook and Foursquare / Swarm.
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Jane Sheeba @janesheeba Replaced Day Job With Blogging

After studying for a PhD in Medical Physics in the UK, Jane Sheeba was set by most people's standards. She returned to … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Ti Roberts

Ti Roberts Ti Roberts is an Internet marketer & blogger with over 7 years experience. On her blog, she enjoys teaching her following how to generate traffic via Blogging, Social …

Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
Share your small business tips with the community!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop