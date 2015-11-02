Today Customer Service is a dying art for Hotels and the Hospitality Industry. If you are a Hotelie by heart, worked for a Hotel or in the Hospitality Industry you been positioned to believe that customer service is the key to success. Customer Service has been the core of your role as a servant for the Hospitality Industry



Providing support through all types and forms of customer interactions have been critical to helping customers with having an easy and enjoyable experience. The whole notion of having customers to come to a Hotel for the primary purpose of customer service is outdated.

