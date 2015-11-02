18
Vote
1 Comment

Customer Service A Dying Art

Customer Service A Dying Art - https://aremorch.com Avatar Posted by AreMorch under Customer Service
From https://aremorch.com 2 days ago
Made Hot by: AmyJordan on August 25, 2018 11:02 am
Today Customer Service is a dying art for Hotels and the Hospitality Industry. If you are a Hotelie by heart, worked for a Hotel or in the Hospitality Industry you been positioned to believe that customer service is the key to success. Customer Service has been the core of your role as a servant for the Hospitality Industry

Providing support through all types and forms of customer interactions have been critical to helping customers with having an easy and enjoyable experience. The whole notion of having customers to come to a Hotel for the primary purpose of customer service is outdated.



Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Written by lyceum
8 hours ago

Are: Thanks for sharing your thoughts on this issue. As a former purchaser, I see the hotel management & the future hotel experience ambassadors as important parts of the "supply / value chain". The weakest link is often the experience you have at the moment at the hotel, comparing the perceived view you got from the hotel's marketing activities, online reviews, personal referrals, etc. How will you be greeted at the entrance, in the hotel lobby, by the cleaning personnel, at the restaurant, etc. It is not only about the "chocolate" on the pillow! ;)

Talking about hotels, I am planning to stay a night at the Square Hotel in Copenhagen, Denmark, in the end of September. Thank you very much for your tip!

Where do you host your hotel podcast, or is it only on YouTube?

All the Best,

Martin
- 0 +



Log in to comment or register here.

Give millennials a reason to stay - The benefits that can help you retain young talent

Job-changing is fast and furious in the early years of millennials’ careers: Young adults born in the early ‘80s …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Adam Connell @adamjayc Goes from Guitarist to Guru

Adam Connell's career didn't start out like most in the marketing field. Today, he's the operations manager for a U.K. … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

Share your small business tips with the community!
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?
It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop