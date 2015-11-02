Conversations with Chatbots - Web Success TeamPosted by websuccessteam under Customer Service
Why would I spend my time talking to a robot?
As a marketer, I am always looking for ways to ease my daily tasks.
In the midst of researching a project, I stumbled on a little Chatbot called Growthbot.
He introduced himself as a friendly marketing bot willing to answer my marketing questions. I promptly installed him on my Slack channel and put him to work.
