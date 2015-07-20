Can Onboarding Be Used to Slash Your Support Queues?Posted by andriawhack under Customer Service
From https://herothemes.com 4 hours ago
Made Hot by: BenMulholland on January 24, 2017 3:02 pm
User onboarding can be a great way of reducing support queries. Here we look at four questions to ask to see if you're truly ready to take on the challenge!
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Kimberly Turner @kimberlyaturner Helps Moms Succeed
At age 16, Kimberly Turner was on her way to becoming a statistic. An unmarried teenage mom with few prospects, she … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments