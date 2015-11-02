It’s thought that a high-touch approach to customer success does not scale.



Here are the common objections:



* There aren’t enough hours in the day to personally oversee 10,000 users.

* Even if there were enough hours in the day, there aren’t enough of us to do it and still be profitable.

* Even if there were enough of us, there’d be no way to keep track of it all effectively.



Zapier, a SaaS middleman for app integration, thinks differently.



