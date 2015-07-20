Customer appreciation doesn’t have to be complicated or expensive. With a little creativity and thoughtfulness, you can show your customers just how much you appreciate their business. Recognition, a kind note, or thoughtful gifts can deepen business relationships tremendously.
5 Fun and Inexpensive Customer Appreciation IdeasPosted by fundera under Customer Service
From https://www.fundera.com 5 days ago
Made Hot by: luvhealthcare on May 17, 2017 4:38 am
Who Voted for this Story
Top BizSugar Users
This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!
This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee BenefitsJuly 20, 2015
What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …Sponsored By Aflac
Subscribe
Adam Connell @adamjayc Goes from Guitarist to Guru
Adam Connell's career didn't start out like most in the marketing field. Today, he's the operations manager for a U.K. … MoreMore Contributors
Editor's Picks
Heather Stone
Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …
Comments
2 hours 47 minutes ago
3 hours ago