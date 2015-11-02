While the common trope tells us that “the customer is always right,” in the real world that isn’t always the case. At the same time, with the advent of public forums like Yelp and Facebook, anyone who is unhappy with your service can instantly share their opinion with a wide audience. For these reasons and more it’s important for small business owners to find a balance in their customer service; making an effort to take care of guests, while also knowing when someone is trying to take advantage of them.

