‘Customer Experience’ (CX) is the measure of a customer’s opinion and sentiment towards your brand and the value it provides based on the customer’s entire journey, from first to current touchpoint.



So, how exactly does this translate to business success?



Again and again, people naturally gravitate towards brands that make them feel good; no matter where they are situated in their own unique purchase (or repurchase) journey.



When customers are openly appreciated and rewarded with exceptional end-to-end experiences, the benefits (mainly, overall profitability) are undeniable — repeat buyers are the lifeblood of many thriving businesses.



Here are 3 core building blocks you can lay down for heightened customer experiences. When meaningfully implemented, they shape the lasting foundations of retained custom.

