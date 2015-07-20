3 Building Blocks of A Superior Customer Experience Strategy (+ Tools!)Posted by erikemanuelli under Customer Service
‘Customer Experience’ (CX) is the measure of a customer’s opinion and sentiment towards your brand and the value it provides based on the customer’s entire journey, from first to current touchpoint.
So, how exactly does this translate to business success?
Again and again, people naturally gravitate towards brands that make them feel good; no matter where they are situated in their own unique purchase (or repurchase) journey.
When customers are openly appreciated and rewarded with exceptional end-to-end experiences, the benefits (mainly, overall profitability) are undeniable — repeat buyers are the lifeblood of many thriving businesses.
Here are 3 core building blocks you can lay down for heightened customer experiences. When meaningfully implemented, they shape the lasting foundations of retained custom.
Comments
2 hours 48 minutes ago
Thanks Sam for the well-designed write-up.
Customer experience is a key point to note, and if it's a lovely experience I am sure the customer will bring back to you again.
The Thank you, part is yet another important point to note and practice. We can express it in many ways, Recently I published a post on this subject on my page, under the title How to express our gratitude...
Indeed this post shout out many things to look into.
Thanks for sharing.
Keep sharing.
BEst
~ Phil
26 minutes ago
You my friend, know the power of gratitude most! That is why you are successful as a blogger...
Thanks for being a pro!
I'm glad you enjoyed the layout of the piece — the hard work is always worth it! :D
Speak to you soon,
-Sam-
3 hours ago
Great experiences are the key to loyalty, through and through!
A solid strategy ensures it's not just left to chance!
-Sam-