When To Use Google Adwords and When To Use Facebook Ads
Google Adwords and Facebook Ads are very different advertising platforms with very different types of targeting strategies. Yet, most businesses tend to treat them the same. In this video, I show you the differences between the two ad platforms so you can make an informed choice as to which one will be better suited for your small business.
