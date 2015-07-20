28
Google Adwords and Facebook Ads are very different advertising platforms with very different types of targeting strategies. Yet, most businesses tend to treat them the same. In this video, I show you the differences between the two ad platforms so you can make an informed choice as to which one will be better suited for your small business.




Written by lyceum
1 hour 29 minutes ago

Gary: Have you done a video on when you should use Bing ads and Twitter ads?
Written by GaryShouldis
43 minutes ago

No, I have not. I really do not recommend Twitter ads for small business, I have yet to hear anyone say it did anything helpful for them. Bing Ads is like Google Adwords, but with a much smaller reach. We usually use Bing ads when we have exhausted all of our Adwords search volume/clicks or are in an industry where the cost per clicks are very high, Bing Ads typically are a bit cheaper than Adwords.
