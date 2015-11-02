What is Retargeting Advertising? - YouTubePosted by GaryShouldis under Advertising
Also known as remarketing, retargeting is when someone visits your website, your website ads a tracking cookie to that visitor's device, then you continue to advertise to them after they leave you website using that tracking cookie. It is common in ecommerce and more and more local businesses are realizing its value. In this video, we discuss what retargeting is and how it can help increase your conversions at a lower cost.
