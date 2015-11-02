Online Advertising Statistics You Should Really KnowPosted by pdebraux under Advertising
Online ads. We all have a love-hate relationship with them. But in reality, online advertising is one of the most powerful tools in a marketer's arsenal... as long as you know what you're doing.
The issue with online advertising, like every other marketing function, the landscape evolves really quickly. So, if you're not keeping up with the latest trends and best practices, you won't be maximizing your results.
That's why we compiled a list of our top online advertising statistics to takeaway from 2017. Use this as a reference to help shape your marketing strategies in 2018 and beyond for more clicks, conversions, and customers!
