18
Vote
0 Comment

Google Adwords: What Is Quality Score? - YouTube

Avatar Posted by GaryShouldis under Advertising
From https://www.youtube.com 3 days ago
Made Hot by: bizyolk on January 24, 2017 12:17 pm
In this video you will learn what Quality Score is in Google Adwords, what determines you Quality Score, and ways to improve it. Quality Scores play a direct role in how much you pay for a click in Google Adwords so it is well worth taking the time to learn more about how to improve you Quality Score.




Top BizSugar Users

This week's most active BizSugar users. Join Them!


Comments


Log in to comment or register here.

This Could Be One of the Most Underestimated Employee Benefits

What's more important than salaries at your small business? Small business owners and entrepreneurs sometimes believe they …
Subscribe
Contributors of the Week

Join Us for the Brother CreativeCenter "Back to Business" Twitter Chat

We're looking forward to some great networking and fun during the Brother Creative "Back to Business" Twitter Chat 2 … More
Latest Comments
Editor's Picks

Featured Moderator

Heather Stone

Heather Stone Heather is Admin/Chief Moderator at BizSugar and maintains the BizSugar blog, writes the Contributor of the Week and other blog posts, and manages the moderation team, …

It's time to up your game with video on BizSugar!
Post your small business video to BizSugar today!
Did you know you can now post video on BizSugar?
Have you tried BizSugar's new video posting feature?

Buttons and Widgets

Vote for this story at bizSugar.com BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor BizSugar Contributor Sweet
All the top stories Featured in Alltop