Tom Andrews, direct-response copywriter, tells you why the length of your sales letter does matter.

There's a harmful myth circling around the copywriting industry that long form sales copy is dead because people have short attention spans these days. Whilst, yes, people do have short attention spans now, long-form sales copy is as alive as ever.

Why?

Because if someone is interested in a topic, they want to read as much as possible about it.

So if they are interested in your sales letter (remember, you first need to grab their attention with your sales letter headline), then, as long as you don't bore them, they will want to read as much as possible.

However, that's not to say long form sales letters always trump shorter sales letter.

Most of the time they do.

But there are 3 factors that determine how long your sales letter should be...




