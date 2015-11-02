B2B and B2C have different ways of doing business, which is why the approach to PPC is also different. As consumers, we may research a product or service before purchasing and often do not consult anyone else before buying low dollar items. We click an ad for an item, then purchase immediately or view some reviews first before returning to the site with our credit cards.



Making a purchase on behalf of a business, B2B, is much more complex involving multiple decision makers and a lengthier period of time before purchasing. Employees at big companies are unlikely to make that $200,000 purchase without involving other decision makers. With big companies and expensive products, more people take part in the review process before that final decision is made so the marketer’s approach to PPC should be different.

